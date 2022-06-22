Padma Bridge inauguration: BNP turns down invitation

BNP on Wednesday turned down the government’s invitation to join the opening programme of the Padma Bridge because of an earlier alleged threat on the life of its chairperson Khaleda Zia, reports UNB.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the remarks at a press conference at the chairperson’s Gulshan office.

“I would like to say it clearly that no BNP leaders and activists can ever go there at their invitation of those who kill people and want to drown the country’s former prime minister and the most popular leader Khaleda Zia in the Padma River and those who want to drown renowned person Dr Yunus who earned dignity for the country and is acclaimed all over the world,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the government invited BNP to join the opening programme of the Padma Bridge on 25 June.