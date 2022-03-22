Experience says fair election not possible under partisan govt

The election commission (EC) has held dialogue with eminent citizens of the country on Tuesday.

The EC invited 39 distinguished citizens to the dialogue but only 19 of them turned up.

Some of the participants told the EC that it can be said from prior experience that a fair election is not possible under a partisan government.

The eminent citizens made some recommendations including not to use electronic voting machine (EVM) without consensus, ensuring conducive environment so that voters can exercise their franchise without any obstacles, ensuring safety of women and minority voters before and after the polls, and bringing the law enforcers and polls-time administration under the EC.