Businessmen, celebrities want to be AL candidate

Although the winner will have only four months in the parliament, several businessmen, industrialists, Awami League leaders and film celebrities are trying to get the nomination of the ruling party in the by-polls of the Dhaka-17 constituency.

The tenure of the current parliament is nearing to the end. The 12th parliament election is likely to be held in December this year or January next year. Despite that, the long list of people seeking the nomination of the ruling party has drawn discussions among the people.

Among the nomination aspirants are – two former presidents of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), top leaders of Awami League and its associate bodies and several film actors and actresses.

The people, whose name came in the discussions, are - Awami League’s presidium member Kazi Zafarullah, FBCCI president Jasim Uddin, former FBCCI president Sheikh Fazle Fahim, Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, Dhaka north city Awami League’s vice-presidents Wakil Uddin and Kader Khan. Bangladesh Nationalist Front’s Abul Kalam Azad, who was elected the member of parliament (MP) in the national polls of 2014.