Businessmen, celebrities want to be AL candidate

Although the winner will have only four months in the parliament, several businessmen, industrialists, Awami League leaders and film celebrities are trying to get the nomination of the ruling party in the by-polls of the Dhaka-17 constituency.
The tenure of the current parliament is nearing to the end. The 12th parliament election is likely to be held in December this year or January next year. Despite that, the long list of people seeking the nomination of the ruling party has drawn discussions among the people.
Among the nomination aspirants are – two former presidents of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), top leaders of Awami League and its associate bodies and several film actors and actresses.
The people, whose name came in the discussions, are - Awami League’s presidium member Kazi Zafarullah, FBCCI president Jasim Uddin, former FBCCI president Sheikh Fazle Fahim, Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, Dhaka north city Awami League’s vice-presidents Wakil Uddin and Kader Khan. Bangladesh Nationalist Front’s Abul Kalam Azad, who was elected the member of parliament (MP) in the national polls of 2014.
Besides, names of film star Ferdous and cricketer Shakib Al Hasan are also in the discussions. Apart from them, chiefs of several industrial groups are also trying to secure the nomination from the ruling party for the by-polls. It has been learnt that they will disclose their aspiration to fight for the Awami League in the by-poll only if they get a green signal from the top echelons of the ruling party.
The Dhaka-17 constituency was declared vacant after the death of Akbar Hossain Khan Pathan (actor Faruk). The election commission (EC) is yet to declare the schedule for the by-poll. However, the by-poll to Dhaka-17 constituency is likely to be held in July next, sources in the EC said.
A central leader of the Awami League, on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that, “It is confirmed that the by-poll of Dhaka-17 constituency won’t be like the by-polls of the six constituents left by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) MPs. So, there is no scope to assume that anyone can get the nomination.”
“Even if the BNP boycotts the election, the votes of the BNP will go for the independent candidates, even if he is a lesser-known person. There will be pressure from various quarters. However, only the worthy candidate should get the nomination,” he added.
All the equations
Faridpur-4 (Bhanga, Sadarpur, Charbhadrasan) is the main constituency of veteran Awami League leader Kazi Zafarullah. He was elected the MP from this constituency in the national elections in 2001. Later, his wife was elected the MP from this constituency in the general election of 2008.
However, Mojibur Rahman Chowdhury alias Nixon Chowdhury won from this constituency as an independent candidate in the last two terms. He is the son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s nephew. To avoid complications in Faridpur, many are considering Zafarullah for Dhaka-17 constituency.
However, Zafarullah himself hasn’t said anything in this regard. Speaking to Prothom Alo, Kazi Zafarullah said he had nothing to say regarding the party nomination.
It has been learnt that FBCCI president Jasim Uddin is also trying to get the nomination of the ruling party. However, his brother is the MP from Noakhali-2 constituency. Therefore, there are doubts regarding nominating another one from the same family.
Fazle Fahim is the son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s nephew Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim. He was the president of FBCCI as well. It has been learnt that he has expressed his desire to get the nomination to his family members.
There are several posters demanding the nomination of Jubo League president Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash as the AL candidate for the by-poll of Dhaka-17 constituency in the Banani-Gulshan area of the city. There is also a discussion within the party about him getting the nomination.
However, there are complications in selecting from two of the same family. Therefore, the party leaders think that the chances of these two getting or not getting the nomination are equal. Besides, the leaders of the party are taking the effort of the film star Ferdous or cricketer Shakib Al Hasan that seriously.
Vice-presidents of Dhaka north city Awami League Wakil Uddin and Kader Khan have been trying to get the party nomination from this constituency for a long time. They both are serving at different vital posts in Dhaka city Awami League and Gulshan thana Awami League. However, they never succeeded. They both are hopeful of getting the nomination this time.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Wakil Uddin said although he didn’t get the nomination despite trying thrice. He remained active in the fields and in social activities. Therefore, he is hopeful that the party will nominate him this time.
Kader Khan said, “I am more connected with the voters as I am involved in the local politics. Therefore, I am expecting to get the party nomination this time.”
Main target next general election
According to the sources in the Awami League, there has not been any discussion in any forum of the party regarding the nomination of candidates for the Dhaka-17 constituency.
It could not be confirmed whether party chief Sheikh Hasina has chosen anyone or not. So the names of the people coming up as the probable candidate should be considered interested persons. The party will start selling nomination papers to interested persons after the EC declares the election schedule and the parliamentary board of the party will choose one from them.
The Awami League leaders are saying the interested persons are not becoming proactive considering the short period of time they will have after the polls. Rather, their main target is to secure the nomination for the upcoming general election as it is almost confirmed that the person nominated for the by-poll will get the nomination for the general election as well. Therefore, these persons are more interested in the by-poll.
The significance of this constituency
The Dhaka-17 constituency consists of Gulshan, Banani, Bhashantek and the cantonment area in the city. In 2008, former military ruler and late chairman of the Jatiya Party HM Ershad expressed his desire to compete in the election from Dhaka-17 constituency. Awami League was forced to accept Ershad’s demand for the sake of the alliance between the two parties. Ershad was elected from that constituency defeating heavyweight BNP candidate Hannan Shah.
In the general polls of 2014, which was boycotted by the BNP, Ershad again demanded nomination from that constituency. However, his nomination was cancelled at the last moment due to complications with the Awami League. Following that, Abul Kalam Azad, chief of the lesser-known Bangladesh Nationalist Forum was elected from that constituency. Late film star Akbar Hossain Pathan was elected the MP from this constituency in the last general election.
Kazi Zafarullah, member of Awami League’s nomination board, told Prothom Alo, “Anyone can be interested to get the nomination of the party. However, we always consider several factors before nominating anyone. Therefore, it is not certain yet who will be the candidate of the party in the by-poll.”