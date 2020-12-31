People to change govt in New Year: BNP

BNP's all city and district units also observed the similar programme demanding a fresh national election cancelling the results of 30 December, 2018 polls.



Fakhrul called upon all political parties and the people of all walks of life to get united to 'restore' democracy in the country. "The struggle to protect democracy is not only a matter of BNP. All the political parties and people must be united to oust the current regime."



The BNP secretary general also demanded the release of party chairperson Khaleda Zia and the withdrawal of 'false' cases against their party's 3.5 million leaders and activists.



He alleged that law enforcers obstructed their party activists on their way to Press Club for joining the demonstration programme.



"We're very saddened and ashamed of seeing our leaders and workers being obstructed from joining this programme. A huge number of law enforcers have been deployed around this rally. I also get ashamed when I hear the prime minister saying the country is doing very well because they have established democracy," Fakhrul observed.



He said 30 December is the most scandalous day in the political history of Bangladesh as the state power was grabbed for 'restoring' one-party rule by holding a 'controlled' election 'using' the state machinery 'annihilating' democracy, the main spirit of the Liberation War. "This's a day of shame and disgrace for us."



