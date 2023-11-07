BNP should join next election thru international mediation: Hafizuddin

As the next general election approaches, and the BNP continues its movement, the government is allegedly trying to split the party.

Information and broadcast minister and Awami League joint general secretary Hasan Mahmud said in a party rally on Monday that many are standing in queue to join Trinamool BNP while another party led by incumbent vice chairman major (retired) Hafizuddin Ahmed is going to emerge. They will hold a convention in Dhaka soon. Even if BNP does not join the polls, its leaders will join.

However, Hafizuddin said he is still in the BNP.

Several senior leaders of BNP told Prothom Alo that Hafizuddin is not active in the party for long and they have no knowledge of his activities.

They said a group of BNP leaders and activists led by two vice chairman Hafizuddin Ahmed and Shaukat Mahmood took position and demonstrated in the capital on 14 December 2020, defying the party order.

BNP then served these two leaders with show cause notice. At that time, the relationship strained between Hafizuddin and BNP.

Hafizuddin later responded to the show cause notice. Though BNP took no action against him, and he is still a vice chairman of the party.