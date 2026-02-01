Objectionable remarks about working women: JCD calls on Jamaat ameer to apologise
Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) staged on Sunday a protest against objectionable remarks about working women in a post circulated on social media from the X account of Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman.
During the protest, the organisation called on the Jamaat ameer to issue a public apology to women.
JCD also warned that failure to do so would result in the announcement of broader protest programmes.
The protest procession began at Madhur Canteen on the Dhaka University campus at noon on Sunday. The march paraded through various campus roads and concluded in front of Aparajeyo Bangla, where participants chanted various slogans.
Addressing a brief rally, JCD general secretary Nasir Uddin said, “Many people are saying that his account was hacked. We say that his head was hacked. He himself has removed his own mask. … He contested elections three times and received a total of 41,000 votes altogether. Now even the people of his own constituency no longer take him seriously, which is why he has been contesting the election from Dhaka–15 constituency.”
In the concluding remarks, Chhatra Dal president Rakibul Islam said, “The Jamaat ameer must apologise to women. If he does not, we will once again be compelled to announce a larger programme.”
He further stated that if Jamaat-e-Islami gains even the slightest political strength in Bangladesh, it would pose a threat not only to women but to everything in this country.
Others who addressed the brief rally included Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal central committee organising secretary Amanullah Aman, joint general secretary Mansura Alam, Dhaka University unit general secretary Nahiduzzaman Shipon, women’s affairs secretary Chemon Faria Islam, and other leaders.
Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman has a verified account on the social media platform X. A post from that account, perceived as insulting towards women, has sparked widespread debate and criticism on social media.
Jamaat-e-Islami has claimed that the account was hacked.