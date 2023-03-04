Politics

BNP has no speed in movement like their voices: Quader

BSS

Road transport and bridges minister and general secretary of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) Obaidul Quader said BNP has no speed in its movement as like their so high voices, reports BSS.

"The speed of their movements has slowed down. BNP said that they will take over the country on 10 December, Khaleda Zia will run the country in the next day, their leaders and workers have held a picnic in the name of a rally for seven days with Hari-Patil, Lota-Blanket, on the call of Tareque Rahman. They are now organising a silent procession instead of showing red card to government," he said.

Quader was addressing as chief guest at the memorial meeting of Moslem Uddin Ahmed, former president of Chattogram south district AL on Saturday evening.

Chattogram city, north and south district AL organised the function at city's International Convention Hall.

City Awami League president Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury presided over the function while Bangladesh Awami League presidium member Mosharraf Hossain, MP, addressed the function as main speaker.

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud, land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Jabed, deputy education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, whip Shamsul Haque Chowdhury, MP, Awami League finance secretary Wasika Ayesha Khan, MP, relief and social welfare affairs secretary Aminul Islam Amin, office secretary Biplob Barua, north district AL president MA Salam and acting president of south district AL Motaherul Islam Chowdhury addressed the function as special guests.

