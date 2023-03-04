BNP has no speed in movement like their voices: Quader

Quader was addressing as chief guest at the memorial meeting of Moslem Uddin Ahmed, former president of Chattogram south district AL on Saturday evening.
Chattogram city, north and south district AL organised the function at city's International Convention Hall.
City Awami League president Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury presided over the function while Bangladesh Awami League presidium member Mosharraf Hossain, MP, addressed the function as main speaker.
Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud, land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Jabed, deputy education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, whip Shamsul Haque Chowdhury, MP, Awami League finance secretary Wasika Ayesha Khan, MP, relief and social welfare affairs secretary Aminul Islam Amin, office secretary Biplob Barua, north district AL president MA Salam and acting president of south district AL Motaherul Islam Chowdhury addressed the function as special guests.