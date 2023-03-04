BNP has no speed in movement like their voices: Quader

Road transport and bridges minister and general secretary of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) Obaidul Quader said BNP has no speed in its movement as like their so high voices, reports BSS.

"The speed of their movements has slowed down. BNP said that they will take over the country on 10 December, Khaleda Zia will run the country in the next day, their leaders and workers have held a picnic in the name of a rally for seven days with Hari-Patil, Lota-Blanket, on the call of Tareque Rahman. They are now organising a silent procession instead of showing red card to government," he said.