Jubo Dal leader incarcerated in Bagerhat jail dies

A Jubo Dal leader, who was incarcerated for 53 days, died while undergoing treatment at Bagerhat district hospital.
The deceased leader Kamal Hossain, 43, was executive committee member of Khulna city unit of BNP’s youth wing Jubo Dal.
Kamal fell ill on Tuesday night in jail. He was taken to Bagerhat district hospital at around 11:15pm where the physicians pronounced him dead.
Kamal is son of Mokles Hossain of Sankivanga village in Bagerhat’s Morelganj upazila. His body was handed over to the family on Wednesday afternoon.
Bagerhat district BNP’s former president MA Salam said Kamal would live in Khulna city and he would do politics there. As he went to the village home in November, police detained him from there and shown arrested in a sabotage case. He had been incarcerated since then.
Faisal Islam, emergency medical officer (EMO) of Bagerhat 250-bed hospital, said Kamal was brought dead to the hospital at around 11:15pm. He did not have any injury marks on body.
The body was sent for autopsy to know the reason behind the death, he added.
Bagerhat’s jail superintendent (acting) Shankar Kumar Majumder said, “He suddenly fell unconscious. Earlier he went to hospital and received treatment for allergy and gastric problems. He did not have any other major health complications. He was normal on Tuesday. He fell asleep at around 10/10:30pm. Later he was sent to hospital.”