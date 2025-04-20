BNP wants a person eligible again for PM post after a break

“BNP favors the reform proposal that a person can’t be prime minister for more than two consecutive terms. But the party wants a person to be qualified again for the position after taking a break,” he said.

A five-member BNP delegation is taking part in the meeting for the second day. Other members of the delegation are BNP’s Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan, BNP chairperson’s advisory council member Ismail Zabiullah and lawyer Ruhul Quddus Kajal and retired bureaucrat Moniruzzaman Khan.

“The issue is yet to be placed at the meeting but the party’s position is clear about this,” Salahuddin stressed.

The senior BNP leader also said, “If the people want to make a person the prime minister again after a break of two terms, that opportunity should not be narrowed. We have proposed to keep the issue open.”

He also differed with the proposal of the National Consensus Commission that a person cannot hold the office of the head of the government and ruling political party at the same time.