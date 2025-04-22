BNP wants recruitment of chief justice from 3 most senior judges of Appellate Division

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has proposed making it obligatory to appoint the chief justice from the three most senior judges of the Appellate Division.

BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed disclosed this while talking to newspersons in a break during the party’s meeting with the national consensus commission for the third day at the LD Hall of the national parliament Tuesday.

The BNP leader said they have agreed with the proposal that impeachment of the president would need two thirds of the votes from both houses of the parliament.

Besides, the party has also agreed with the proposal to appoint an ombudsman.