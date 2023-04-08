BNP chairperson’s adviser Muktadir released 3 hours after arrest

Sudip Das, additional deputy commissioner (media) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, told Prothom Alo that court issued arrest warrant against Muktadir in a case filed under special powers act in 2018. After being arrested, Muktadir informed the law enforcers that he is on bail in the case. He was later released as his lawyer submitted the documents of bail to the police station.

Meanwhile, BNP leaders-activists thronged Kotwali police station hearing the news of Muktadir’s arrest.

Sylhet city BNP’s president Nasim Hossain told Prothom Alo that Muktadir was released just before Iftar after documents of his bail was shown to the police station.