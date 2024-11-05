Constitution won’t change with the scratch of a pen: Dr Kamal
Under the current situation, it’s necessary to review the constitution. However, chairman of the constitution drafting committee of Bangladesh Dr Kamal Hossain is not in favour of changing the constitution at the will of any individual.
Dr Kamal Hossain said this while speaking as chief guest at a discussion held on the occasion of the ‘4 November 1972 Constitution Day’. Bangladesh Democratic Lawyers’ Association organised the discussion at the Supreme Court Bar Association auditorium on Monday afternoon.
Dr Kamal Hossain said, “No individual will change this (constitution) with the scratch of a pen. If any individual, even the president, believes that there are mistakes, it would not be appropriate for them to change it with the scratch of a pen. They have to consider and include the opinion of the public.”
On behalf of Dr Kamal Hossain, layer Nazmun Nahar read out a written statement during the discussion. In that written statement Dr Kamal Hossain remarked that this constitution was received as the foundation of the independent Bangladesh on 4 November 1972.
“The basis of this constitution was our sacrifices and unified expectations; however, the constitution needs to be reviewed in today’s context. We have to ensure that the constitution in no way provides any scope for repression,” he added.
With the call to build a democratic, fair country based on equality, Dr Kamal Hossain added in his written statement that discrimination based on gender, religion, nationality, political or any other identities cannot be allowed. The constitutional reforms have to be carried out keeping this objective in view.
Most of the amendments to the constitution have been carried out at the whims of the rulers wish and not the wish of the public, said Professor Syed Anwar Hossain. During the discussion he said that a lot needs to be changed in the constitution. He also believes that the scope of a person being the prime minister should not exceed two terms.
Senior lawyer of the Supreme Court, Shahdeen Malik believes the fact that the form of the government in the country has been changed 12 times in the last 52 years, is a sign of inexperience in running the government. Expressing his stand against the proposal for a bicameral parliament he said that Belgium is the only country that has switched to from a unicameral to a bicameral parliament. Apart from that, there is no such example in the world.
Supreme Court Bar Association president Mahbub Uddin Khokon said that the students had demanded the eradication of discrimination in the job sector and that has been fulfilled. Reform of the state was not their (students) mandate. That’s the job of the parliament. Amending the constitution will create a series of complications.
The discussion was presided over by Democratic Lawyers Association president Subrata Chowdhury. He protested cancelation of the 4 November Constitution Day.
General secretary of the Democratic Lawyers association, Md Zahidul Bari gave the welcome speech at the event moderated by Supreme Court lawyer Abu Yahya. Among others, convener of the constitution day observation committee Mahiuddin Abdul Kadir, lawyer SMA Sabur, lawyer AKM Jaglul Haider also spoke at the time.