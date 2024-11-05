Constitution won’t change with the scratch of a pen: Dr Kamal

Under the current situation, it’s necessary to review the constitution. However, chairman of the constitution drafting committee of Bangladesh Dr Kamal Hossain is not in favour of changing the constitution at the will of any individual.

Dr Kamal Hossain said this while speaking as chief guest at a discussion held on the occasion of the ‘4 November 1972 Constitution Day’. Bangladesh Democratic Lawyers’ Association organised the discussion at the Supreme Court Bar Association auditorium on Monday afternoon.

Dr Kamal Hossain said, “No individual will change this (constitution) with the scratch of a pen. If any individual, even the president, believes that there are mistakes, it would not be appropriate for them to change it with the scratch of a pen. They have to consider and include the opinion of the public.”