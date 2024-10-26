We are opposed to rewriting the constitution

Prothom Alo :

What was the role of the Left Democratic Alliance in the student-people's uprising? There are allegations that many left parties remained inactive.

Shah Alam: This was initially a non-political movement. The students were demanding that the quota system be revoked. On 16 July when Chhatra League launched an attack on the demonstrating students, it was then that the movement took on a full-fledged shape. The anti-quota movement transformed into an anti-government movement. The students still weren't demanding the resignation of the government then. They had come up with a nine-point demand. They were proceeding in a planned manner, taking the movement ahead phase by phase.

Actually it was on 16 July that we demanded that the government resign and fresh elections be declared. Unfortunately, news of our movement did not appear in the media.