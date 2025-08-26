Fazlur Rahman suspended from BNP for 3 months

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has suspended all posts held by BNP chairperson’s advisory council member Fazlur Rahman, including his primary membership, for three months.

A reliable BNP source confirmed to Prothom Alo that the decision was made on charges of violating party discipline.

Last Sunday, the BNP issued a show-cause notice in his name. Instead of submitting a written reply, Fazlur Rahman sought an extension, after which the party granted him 24 more hours on Monday. He submitted his reply today, Tuesday.