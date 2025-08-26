Fazlur Rahman suspended from BNP for 3 months
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has suspended all posts held by BNP chairperson’s advisory council member Fazlur Rahman, including his primary membership, for three months.
A reliable BNP source confirmed to Prothom Alo that the decision was made on charges of violating party discipline.
Last Sunday, the BNP issued a show-cause notice in his name. Instead of submitting a written reply, Fazlur Rahman sought an extension, after which the party granted him 24 more hours on Monday. He submitted his reply today, Tuesday.
However, BNP sources said the party did not find his explanation satisfactory. Out of respect for his contribution as a freedom fighter, no harsher action was taken, but his membership and all positions have been suspended for three months under the party constitution to maintain discipline.
The party decision stated that Fazlur Rahman must remain cautious so that his statements on talk shows or social media do not undermine the country’s dignity, violate party policies, or hurt people’s religious sentiments.
Fazlur Rahman has been in the spotlight since the August 5 uprising last year for his strong stance in favour of the Liberation War, which many have praised, while some have criticised his various statements.