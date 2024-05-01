Two parties take similar stance against ‘disobedient’ leaders

Ruling Awami League and its archrival BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) are facing the same disquiet centring the upcoming upazila election. Frail internal disciplines of both the parties have appeared centering this election.

Political analysts think both parties might pay the price in the long run due to this situation. Although both parties are taking the similar measure of handing out disciplinary action, the question remains as to how fruitful these measures are going to be.

The situation in ruling Awami League is particularly complex. The upazila election has exposed the extent of personal and coterie interests that have intensified so much in the party which has been in power for four terms on the trot. The party’s leadership repeatedly asked ministers and lawmakers not to interfere in the upazila elections, a call largely unheeded in the ground. Around 50 close relatives, including children and siblings of ministers-MPs, became candidates in the first phase of the elections. Other than close relatives, many lawmakers made the leaders of their choice candidates.