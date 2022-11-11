Police investigating how son of Jamaat Amir gets involved with militant organisation

Police have been investigating how Rafat Sadik alias Saifullah, son of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Amir, Shafiqur Rahman, got involved with a terrorist organisation.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit chief Md. Asaduzzaman on Thursday said Rafat Sadik, an MBBS graduate, had been working as the chief coordinator of Sylhet area of the new terrorist organisation ‘Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya’.