India making efforts to keep Bangladesh under control: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday alleged that neighbouring India has been continuously making efforts to keep Bangladesh under its control instead of resolving the pressing issue of water-sharing of common trans-border rivers.

Speaking at a discussion meeting on Farakka Long March Day, he also criticised the Awami League government for its failure to take action in resolving the water problem with India, stating that the current regime has been in power solely to secure the interests of its foreign master.

“We see that our neighbour (India) has always been carrying out all their activities to keep Bangladesh under control, since its birth. Not only the Farakka dam, not the Ganga water, but they have always been negligent in the water distribution of 154 common rivers. They’re not resolving the problem,” Fakhrul said.