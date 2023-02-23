Chhatra Odhikar Parishad seeks ‘justice’ for alleged BCL attack

The leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad on Wednesday demanded justice from the Dhaka University authority for alleged attack on them by the Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of the ruling Awami League, reports UNB.

Demanding justice, the Parishad leaders and activists submitted a complaint to the Dhaka University proctor.

Earlier the activists of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad entered the campus with a procession, which was led by its central president Bin Yamin Molla who was injured in the attack.