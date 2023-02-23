Chhatra Odhikar Parishad seeks ‘justice’ for alleged BCL attack

Molla threatened to commit suicide by setting his own body on fire in front of DU proctor office if the university authorities do not take any action against the responsible within a week.
According to the complaint, the BCL leaders and activists attacked the Parishad activists as they attempted to celebrate their sixth founding anniversary at the TSC. The Parishad leaders claimed at least 25 of their followers were injured in the BCL attack.
Yamin Molla and its general secretary Ariful Islam were seriously injured, the group claimed. In the complaint, the Parishad said up to 100 BCL leaders and activists were involved in the attack.
DU proctor prof. AKM Golam Rabbani said that he received the complaint.
“I will forward it to the higher authorities of the University,” he said.
He also called on all the student organisations to cooperate in maintaining the congenial environment and to avoid the politics of any provocation.