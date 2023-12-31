JaPa candidate leaves race in two Gazipur constituencies

“I’ve quit the electoral race due to the government’s one-sided election, overall political situation and personal reasons. I’ve not discussed the decision with any central leaders of the party yet. Mainly, I can't take it anymore and that’s why I’ve taken the decision,” Niaz Uddin told Prothom Alo about his decision.

MM Niaz Uddin had been campaigning in the two constituencies. Posters and banners in support of Niaz were seen in different areas of the two constituencies. But he has now decided to leave the race.