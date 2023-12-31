JaPa candidate leaves race in two Gazipur constituencies

Jatiya Party candidate for two constituencies in Gazipur has quit the electoral race just six days before the 12th parliamentary election.
Gazipur city unit Jatiya Party’s president MM Niaz Uddin, who is the party’s candidate from Gazipur-1 and Gazipur -5 constituencies confirmed Prothom Alo about his decision today, Sunday.
“I’ve quit the electoral race due to the government’s one-sided election, overall political situation and personal reasons. I’ve not discussed the decision with any central leaders of the party yet. Mainly, I can't take it anymore and that’s why I’ve taken the decision,” Niaz Uddin told Prothom Alo about his decision.
MM Niaz Uddin had been campaigning in the two constituencies. Posters and banners in support of Niaz were seen in different areas of the two constituencies. But he has now decided to leave the race.
Liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque is contesting as Awami League candidate from Gazipur-1 (Kaliakair and part of city) and Meher Afroz Chumki is contesting from the ruling party in Gazipur-5.
About the Jatiya Party candidate’s decision, Gazipur deputy commissioner and returning officer Abul Fate Mohammad Shafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo, “He has not informed us about the decision verbally or in writing. I’ve learnt about it through the news meida. We’ve nothing to do if he quits.”