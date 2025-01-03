We still have failures in building a cohesive country: Fakhrul 

The secretary general of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Mirza Fakhrul Islam, has laid emphasis on unifying the nation as the long fight for democracy has seemingly come to an end through the uprising.

“Our fight for democracy has ended. But we still have failures in formulation of a roadmap towards building the country with unity,” he said while addressing a programme at Dinajpur Government College on Friday.

The college’s economics department held the dignitaries’ felicitation programme, marking its golden jubilee.