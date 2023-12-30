Messages being sent from London to conduct assassinations: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP has taken the path of sabotage after failing in regular movement.

"We are getting news that messages are being sent from London instructing to carry out assassinations, if necessary. They (BNP) are getting prepared for launching more dangerous sneak attacks. We call upon all to remain alert to this end," he said at a press conference at AL President's Dhanmondi political office here.

The AL general secretary said BNP has failed in all movements, while they started the movement, since last December, to topple the AL government.

After failing in the normal movement, the BNP men took the path of sabotage, he said.

