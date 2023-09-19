BNP leaders, activists arrive at Keraniganj rally, police on alert

Leaders and activists of BNP and its associate organisations have started arriving at the rally organised by Dhaka district BNP as part of the programme calling for the resignation of the present government.

The rally is scheduled to start at 3:00pm in front of the party office on Jinjira Bus Road, Keraniganj. The stage is ready for the event.

A visit to the spot saw that work has been on since the morning to erect the stage. Leaders and workers of the party have started streaming in to the venue from Dhaka's Keraniganj, Dohar, Nawabganj, Savar, Dhamrai and Ashulia. The law enforcement, in the meantime, have stepped up security in the area.