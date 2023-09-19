BNP leaders, activists arrive at Keraniganj rally, police on alert

Leaders and activists of BNP and its associate organisations have started arriving at the rally organised by Dhaka district BNP as part of the programme calling for the resignation of the present government.
The rally is scheduled to start at 3:00pm in front of the party office on Jinjira Bus Road, Keraniganj. The stage is ready for the event.
A visit to the spot saw that work has been on since the morning to erect the stage. Leaders and workers of the party have started streaming in to the venue from Dhaka's Keraniganj, Dohar, Nawabganj, Savar, Dhamrai and Ashulia. The law enforcement, in the meantime, have stepped up security in the area.
Party sources say BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas will address the rally as chief guest. Also speaking at the rally will be BNP chairperson's advisor and Dhaka city south BNP convener Abdus Salam.
The rally will be presided over by Dhaka district BNP president Khandakar Abu Ashfaq and moderated by the party's executive committee member and Dhaka district BNP general secretary Nipun Roy.
South Keraniganj thana BNP's general secretary Mojadded Ali said, already huge numbers of leaders and activists have arrived from six upazilas of Dhaka. The rally starts around 3:00pm.
Additional superintendent of police (Keraniganj circle) Shahabuddin Kabir said, additional police have been deployed to ensure law and order. The police are on alert.
At a press conference on Monday afternoon, BNP announced a fresh 12-day programme demanding the resignation of the present government.
This phase of the programme begins today, Tuesday, with two rallies in Keraniganj of Dhaka and Tongi in Gazipur. This programme will continue on till 3 October with no events on three days in this stretch. The events of this newly announced programme of BNP includes 8 rallies centering Dhaka and five road marches outside of Dhaka.
BNP's fresh programme includes rallies at Jinjira/Keraniganj in Dhaka and Tongi in Gazipur on 19 September; road march on the Bhairab-Brahmanbaria-Habiganj-Moulvibazar-Sylhet route on 21 September; rally in Dhaka's Jatrabari and Uttara on 22 September and prayer gatherings for the recovery of BNP chairpersons Begum Khaleda Zia at a district, city, upazila, pourashava, union and ward level all over the country; road march of the Barishal-Jhalkathi-Pirojpur-Patuakhali route on 23 September; rallies at Nayabazar and Amin Bazar in Dhaka on 25 September; road march in Khulna division on 26 September and a professionals convention on the same day in Dhaka.
Also, a mass rally will be held on 27 September in Gabtali of Dhaka city and Fatullah of Narayanganj on 27 September; a women's rally in Dhaka on 29 September; a workers' convention in Dhaka on 30 September; road march from Mymensingh to Kishoreganj 1 October; farmers' rally in Dhaka on 2 October; and road march on the Cumilla-Feni-Mirsharai-Chattogram route on 3 October.