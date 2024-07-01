10 MoUs
Agreements to make country dependent on India: Mirza Fakhrul
Signing the memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with India suggests making Bangladesh dependent on India very soon, said Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday.
The most dangerous instrument among them is giving a rail corridor to India which will be of no use to Bangladesh, he stated.
Mirza Fakhrul told this to the media after paying respect to the grave of former president Ziaur Rahman, also the founder of the party, in the capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area in the afternoon.
Today they have given partnership. We don’t have any objection to partnership or connectivity. But the question is, what has Bangladesh received in return?BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
The leaders of governing Awami League have been alleging that BNP is plotting over the agreements with India and creating an inciting situation in a planned way.
When the BNP secretary general’s attention was drawn to this, he said, “We are speaking the truth, not hatching any conspiracy.”
Coming down hard on the government, the senior BNP leader said they never speak the truth; rather always resort to fraudulence to fool the people of Bangladesh. The MoUs they signed, clarifies that they will make Bangladesh dependent on India very soon. This is proven.
Slamming the provision on giving India “partnership” to Bangladesh’s airspace, land and naval routes in the agreement, Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, “Today they have given partnership. We don’t have any objection to partnership or connectivity. But the question is, what has Bangladesh received in return? We haven’t got anything, neither the share of water, Teesta water. Even the border killing is not stopping.”
Stating that the Awami League has destroyed the organisations of the state to implement the one-party rule, Mirza Fakhrul said “Bangladesh has turned into a failed state” in all the sectors.
Earlier, Mirza Fakhrul paid respect to Ziaur Rahman placing a wreath at his grave along with the Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum, a pro-BNP lawyers’ association.
Forum’s president Joynul Abedin, secretary general Kayser Kamal, Supreme Court Bar Association president Mahbub Uddin Khokon and other leaders were also present there.