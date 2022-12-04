‘Khela hobe’ can’t be a political slogan: Tofail Ahmed

Recently the slogan has become popular among the politicians from the ruling party and the oppositions.
“Recently we have come up with a slogan, ‘khela hobe’. I think this is not a political slogan, it cannot be. There will be scuffles in politics, and I’ll give my statements from political point of view. But what’s this, khela hobe, khela hobe. My conscience says this slogan should not be given this way.”
The senior AL leader also talked about BNP’s rally in Dhaka, scheduled to be held on 10 December. “BNP is adamant, they have to organise the rally at Naya Paltan. What’s with Paltan? The area fills up with only 10,000-20,000 people. That means they, it seems, want to say that lakhs of people joined (the rally). Just to bluff.”
Reminiscing Sheikh Fajlul Haque Mani, he said Mani bhai used to do what he decided. He could foresee what’s coming ahead.