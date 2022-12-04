‘Khela hobe’ can’t be a political slogan: Tofail Ahmed

‘Khela hobe (the game is on)’ cannot be a political slogan, said veteran leader of ruling Awami League Tofail Ahmed when his party’s general secretary Obaidul Quader has been uttering the slogan for more than a month.

Tofail Ahmed was addressing a discussion organised to celebrate the 84th birth anniversary of Juba League founding chairman Sheikh Mani in front of Awami League’s headquarters at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Saturday.