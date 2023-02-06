I didn't say anything about Hero Alam: Quader

By-elections were held in six constituencies on 1 February after BNP MPs had resigned. The much-talked-about Ashraful Hossain alias Hero Alam contested the by-elections to Bogura-6 and Bogura-4. Hero Alam was defeated by a narrow margin by the AL-led 14 party alliance candidate Rezaul Karim Tansen. Hero Alam alleged he had been defeated through manipulation.
When asked about the challenge of independent candidate Hero Alam, Obaidul Quader said, "I did not say anything to him. Hero Alam participated in the election as a representative of the marginalised people and got good numbers of votes. I have no comment about him. What I said was in reply to Mirza Fakhrul's comment."
While addressing a peace rally organised by Dhaka south unit Awami League on Saturday afternoon, Obaidul Quader said, "Fakhrul said Hero Alam was defeated by using state machinery. What a pity! What sympathy Fakhrul has for Hero Alam. Fakhrul thought Hero Alam would win. Hero Alam has become zero. They did not want an election. They fielded Hero Alam. BNP fielded Hero Alam to tarnish the image of the parliament. At last Fakhrul's dream turned into a daydream."
Drawing the attention of Obaidul Quader on Sunday, Hero Alam said, "You contest in an election with Hero Alam. I will contest as an independent candidate and you will contest a party candidate. Organise a fair election and see whether a game is on or not. He says he sees no player in the field!"
Recollecting the late MP Moslem Uddin, Obaidul Quader said he had been dedicated to the Awami League from birth to death. He had a dream to become an MP. The prime minister had fulfilled that.
The body of Moslem Uddin was brought to Awami League central office at Bangabandhu Avenue at 11:00am on Monday. Awami League senior leaders, led by general secretary Obaidul Quader, paid him tribute.