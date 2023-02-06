I didn't say anything about Hero Alam: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has claimed he did not say anything about the independent candidate to the by-elections, Hero Alam.

He said he had answered the comment of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhul Islam Alamgir.

Obaidul Quader said this while answering newsmen at Bangabandhu Avenue on Monday after attending the namaz-e-janaza of Chattogram South district unit president and Chattogram-8 constituency MP Moslem Uddin Ahmed.