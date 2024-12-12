Information advisor's remark goes against politics: Mirza Fakhrul
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the remark made by information advisor Md Nahid Islam, that the political parties are trying to prove the interim government a failure, goes against politics. He was replying to a question of the media in the afternoon today, Thursday, at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka upon his return from the UK where he spent one and a half weeks.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, "I do not why and with what objective he said this. But his remarks go against politics and I hope that they will not make any such statements again. After all, the political parties have always supported the interim government. The objective of this support is to reestablish democracy. We have been working for this for the past 15 years. We have struggled, we have fought, so I do not know why and with what objective he said this."
In context of the forthcoming BNP long march, Mirza Fakhrul was asked how the prevailing crisis between Bangladesh and India would be resolved. In reply, he said, "The problem will be resolved through talks. Things are moving ahead."
The BNP secretary general rejected the contentions that BNP was prioritising elections over reforms. He said, "Such perceptions are completely wrong. We have been calling for reforms from two years ago. We have come up with a 31-point reform proposal. Even before that, in 2016 we had Vision 2023. Even now we say, hold the election after carrying out minimum reforms. We say this because it will be very challenging to tackle all the problems that are emerging in Bangladesh without an elected government."
When asked what message he had brought from London from the BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, he said, "The acting chairperson's message is for everyone to be patient. The people have achieved a huge victory. If this victory is to bear fruit, everyone must certainly work with patience and prepare for the first step to democracy, the gateway, and that is the election."
As to when Tarique Rahman will return, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "He will return when he has the opportunity, that is, when the cases and legal issues are sorted out and resolved."
Mirza Fakhrul Islam left for London on 1 December. He was accompanied by wife Rahat Ara Begum. While in London, Mirza Fakhrul had several rounds of exclusive meetings with the party acting chairperson Tarique Rahman. He also exchanged views with BNP leaders and activists in the UK as well as journalists of the Bangla media there.
When asked how the trip went, Mirza Fakhrul Islam told journalists, he had held discussions with Tarique Rahman and the objective of the trip was successful. The visit was fruitful.