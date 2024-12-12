Information advisor's remark goes against politics: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the remark made by information advisor Md Nahid Islam, that the political parties are trying to prove the interim government a failure, goes against politics. He was replying to a question of the media in the afternoon today, Thursday, at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka upon his return from the UK where he spent one and a half weeks.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, "I do not why and with what objective he said this. But his remarks go against politics and I hope that they will not make any such statements again. After all, the political parties have always supported the interim government. The objective of this support is to reestablish democracy. We have been working for this for the past 15 years. We have struggled, we have fought, so I do not know why and with what objective he said this."