'My account's being heavily reported since last night', Umama alleges in FB post

Vice-President (VP) candidate from the Swatantro Shikkharthi Oikya (Independent Students’ Unity) panel in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) elections, Umama Fatema, has alleged her Facebook account has been reported by a large number of accounts since Sunday night

In a Facebook post on Monday, the VP candidate writes, “Many candidates’ accounts have already been made to disappear. Whether it is hall union or central, whoever is perceived as an opponent is being targeted with such mass reporting.”