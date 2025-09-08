DUCSU elections
'My account's being heavily reported since last night', Umama alleges in FB post
Vice-President (VP) candidate from the Swatantro Shikkharthi Oikya (Independent Students’ Unity) panel in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) elections, Umama Fatema, has alleged her Facebook account has been reported by a large number of accounts since Sunday night
In a Facebook post on Monday, the VP candidate writes, “Many candidates’ accounts have already been made to disappear. Whether it is hall union or central, whoever is perceived as an opponent is being targeted with such mass reporting.”
In the same post, Umama Fatema further writes, “My account’s reach has been reduced through reporting from the very beginning of the DUCSU election. Now attempts are being made to disappear the account altogether.”
“We all know who is doing this and why. This already shows how safe the university students will be, and how those with dissenting views will be able to express themselves, if you come to leadership. Students of Dhaka University are aware. By resorting to such filth, you may manage anything but win in the election,” she went on to state.
Vice-President candidate Abidul Islam Khan, General Secretary (GS) candidate Sheikh Tanvir Bari Hamim, and Assistant General Secretary (AGS) candidate Tanvir al Hadi from the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal-backed panel also complained that their Facebook accounts could not be found.
Abu Shadik Kayem, the VP candidate from the Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed Oikyaboddho Shikkharthi Jote (United Students’ Alliance), similarly alleged that his Facebook account had disappeared.
The DUCSU election is scheduled for Tuesday. Polling will take place continuously from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm. Sunday was the final day of campaigning.