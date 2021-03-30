Quader asks AL men not to run outdoor events

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader has asked the AL and its associate bodies around the country, including Dhaka, to refrain from outdoor activities as the infection of coronavirus is on drastic rise for weeks.

Obaidul Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said, from now there will be no outdoor activities of AL and its associate bodies around the country, including Dhaka.

All party activities will be held at indoor maintaining health guidelines.

He made these directives in a press briefing held at his government residence on Tuesday morning.