Quader asks BNP to lodge allegations with people, not foreigners

The AL general secretary said those who were ousted from power through the people’s movement in 1996 are now giving lessons of democracy.

Making statements on democracy by BNP leaders is ridiculous as they are actually cheating the people in the name of democracy, he added.

Quader said enforcing curfew at night and failing to form committees of the party time and again are the BNP’s practice of democracy.

Although the BNP has been wearing the mask of democracy since its inception, the image of autocracy and opportunism repeatedly appeared on the faces of its leaders, he added.

The road transport minister said patronising and flourishing corruption through snatching the rights of people by establishing ‘Hawa Bhaban’ is the only success of BNP’s democracy practice.

Noting that BNP’s politics is not people-centric now, he said the party is now looking at the banks of the river Thames (London). “The BNP leadership has no capacity to take any decision, while they are just following instructions,” he added.