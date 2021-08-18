Quader for staying alert against communal forces

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday urged all to remain vigilant so that no communal forces can rise in Bangladesh following the recent political changeover in a South Asian country.

He came up with the call while addressing a discussion on ‘Bangabandhu's Philosophy on Natural Disaster Mitigation and Current Context’ at the AL’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office in Dhaka.

The AL sub-committee on disaster management and social welfare arranged the meeting.

“Conspiracy is going on. Many are dreaming due to the political changeover in a South Asian country. Remember, we made Bangladesh independent in exchange for blood,” Quader said.