Quader for staying alert against communal forces

He said any conspiracy must be resisted and everyone should remain alert so that no communal force can emerge in the country.
Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said where the BNP reached in the name of the movement was proved by their violence in Chandrima Udyan yesterday.
“They (BNP men) threw bricks at police. There is no scope for intrigue here,” he said.
About the fake birthday of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, the AL general secretary said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir criticised his statement regarding Khaleda Zia’s birthday.
He said it was not his own remark but six birthdays of Khaleda Zia were found from her biography.
“Last time, we saw from the vaccine registration that Khaleda Zia has another birthday. They (BNP men) not only cut cakes on Khaleda Zia's fake birthday on August 15 but also held milad mahfil on this day. They didn’t come out of the fake birthdays. I want to know from Mirza Fakhrul, which one of the six is the Khaleda Zia's real birthday. The nation wants to know it too,” Quader said.
Chaired by AL presidium member Begum Matia Chowdhury, the discussion was addressed, among others, by AL presidium members Colonel (retd) Faruk Khan and Abdur Rahman and its organising secretary Ahmed Hossain.
Dhaka University pro-vice Chancellor Professor ASM Maksud Kamal read out a keynote paper at the meeting moderated by member secretary of the AL relief and social welfare sub-committee Sujit Roy Nandi.