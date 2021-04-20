Quader Mirza threatens to take life in exchange of life

Two hours after appearing on Facebook Live and complaining about being assaulted by police, Abdul Quader Mirza went live on Facebook again, this time threatening to take a life in exchange of a life.

Abdul Quader Mirza, younger brother of bridges minister Obaidul Quader and mayor of Basurhat pourashava in Companyganj, Noakhali, appeared on the Facebook Live account of his follower Swapan Mahmud at 2:00pm Tuesday, and made this threat. A total of 26 persons, including Quader Mirza, were tagged to the live message.

Bringing about allegations on Facebook Live, Quader Mirza said, “The Noakhali superintendent of police (SP), the corrupt additional SP Shamim, the corrupt officer-in-charge (OC) of Companyganj – all three of them have arrested Sirajpur union Awami League general secretary Nazim Uddin Mikon and tortured him. I just heard that the three of them have decided to place him in crossfire.”

Quader Mirza said, “Such incidents have never taken place in Companyganj. We have never let such things happen. But today ‘Rahaissya’ (Quader Mirza’s nephew Fakhrul Islam alias Rahat) has paid the police station to take the decision about crossfire. There will be dire consequences. If I have even a single drop of blood left in my body, I will reply to this from my 47 years of experience in politics. I know very well how to reply to this. A life in exchange of a life. They will not get away with this.”