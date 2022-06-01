Quader sees conspiracy in BNP’s attempt to form new platform

The BNP is trying to form a new political alliance with other opposition parties ahead of the next parliamentary polls.
Its secretary secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir held a meeting with Ganasamhati Andolon at the latter’s office on Tuesday. Earlier, Ganasamhati Andolon and six other parties formally launched an anti-government platform.
Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said the countrymen know it very well that those who have been disgraced publicly and are enemies of people do nothing for the wellbeing of people in the field of politics. Rather, people’s sufferings mount when they team up.
The actual faces of these anti-people forces have already been exposed before the nation. The ruling party wants to keep the countrymen away from these evil forces by uniting them in the spirit of liberation war, said the AL general secretary.
Noting that the rule of law has been established in the country, Quader said prime minister Sheikh Hasina is committed to establish the rule of law and this is why she did not use a grenade to combat a grenade attack. Even, she allowed Khaleda Zia to receive treatment staying home, though she was convicted in a graft case.
But the BNP is conspiring to create a new platform as per direction of Tarique Zia, a convicted fugitive and mastermind of 21st August grenade attack, disregarding the law and constitution. It is a part of the deep conspiracy against the country and its people, he said.
The minister also said that BNP founder Ziaur Rahman mocked the nation by legitimizing the politics of anti-liberation and communal forces and criminalising the politics in the name of multi-party democracy.
In continuation of the legacy, the BNP is still trying to create a so-called multi-party platform with anti-liberation forces and renegade politicians. It is basically a platform to disrupt democracy and people’s peace and security, he said.
Quader urged the BNP leaders to avoid undemocratic ways and adopt strategy of public welfare while doing politics.
“Prepare to participate in the elections, instead of hatching a plot against the nation and to destroy the democratic system. Otherwise you will be rejected by the people as earlier. Hopefully, a good sense will develop among you,” Quader said.