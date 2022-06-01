Quader sees conspiracy in BNP’s attempt to form new platform

The BNP is trying to form a new political alliance with other opposition parties ahead of the next parliamentary polls.

Its secretary secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir held a meeting with Ganasamhati Andolon at the latter’s office on Tuesday. Earlier, Ganasamhati Andolon and six other parties formally launched an anti-government platform.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said the countrymen know it very well that those who have been disgraced publicly and are enemies of people do nothing for the wellbeing of people in the field of politics. Rather, people’s sufferings mount when they team up.