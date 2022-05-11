BNP’s non-party polls-time government a ‘political bargain’: Quader

Awami League organised the meeting with its associate bodies’ presidents and general secretaries as well as presidents and general secretaries of the AL’s Dhaka North and South units at its central office in the capital’s Bangabandhu Avenue.

BNP has been demanding a non-party polls-time government for long during the 12th parliamentary elections alleging that no free, fair and unbiased election is possible under the government formed by Awami League.

Speaking at the meeting, Quader also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said that the BNP should take preparations for next general elections and there is no alternative to the elections in changing the state power.

“If the people vote for you in the next general elections and elect you, we will lose. But, we will always be in favour of fair elections,” he added.