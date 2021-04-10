Quader urges BNP not to do politics over pandemic

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday called upon BNP to stand beside people instead of doing politics over the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, reports BSS.
“Every day, BNP makes falsehood and spreads rumors against the government. But if we reply to that, they get angered,” he told a press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence here.
Mentioning that the government welcomes any constructive criticism not rumors and propaganda, Quader urged BNP to give constructive suggestions to the government instead of making blind criticisms.
“Now opposing in every matter has become BNP’s politics. So, I want to urge the BNP leaders to stand beside the people instead of doing politics over coronavirus,” he said.
The minister said BNP did evil politics over coronavirus vaccine and now they are spreading misleading information centering the lockdown.
“What did BNP do for the welfare of the people apart from making criticisms and spreading falsehood during the pandemic?” he questioned.
He said when the developed nations are facing severe troubles in containing the Covid-19 surge, Bangladesh is making relentless efforts to restrain the transmission by building strong network from centre to grassroots.
The government has been making all-out strides to secure the life as well as livelihoods, he said.
About BNP’s demand for taking all-party opinions over Covid-19, Quader said coronavirus is not a political issue.
He mentioned that there is a national advisory committee on COVID-19 and the government is taking any decision on the basis of recommendations and opinions of that committee and health experts.
The minister said the opinion of health experts is more important than all-party opinion in this regard.