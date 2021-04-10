Quader urges BNP not to do politics over pandemic

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday called upon BNP to stand beside people instead of doing politics over the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, reports BSS.

“Every day, BNP makes falsehood and spreads rumors against the government. But if we reply to that, they get angered,” he told a press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence here.

Mentioning that the government welcomes any constructive criticism not rumors and propaganda, Quader urged BNP to give constructive suggestions to the government instead of making blind criticisms.

“Now opposing in every matter has become BNP’s politics. So, I want to urge the BNP leaders to stand beside the people instead of doing politics over coronavirus,” he said.

The minister said BNP did evil politics over coronavirus vaccine and now they are spreading misleading information centering the lockdown.

“What did BNP do for the welfare of the people apart from making criticisms and spreading falsehood during the pandemic?” he questioned.