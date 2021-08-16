Quader’s comment on Khaleda’s birthday ‘politically indecent’: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir slammed the ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader for his comment on BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia’s birthday, terming the comment as ‘political indecency’.

On Monday, while addressing a doa mahfil seeking Almighty’s blessing for eternal peace of the Covid victims, and Khaleda Zia’s good health and her acquittal from lawsuits, Fakhrul demanded that Obaidul Quader expunges his comment.