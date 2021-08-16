Quader’s comment on Khaleda’s birthday ‘politically indecent’: Fakhrul

While paying his homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during the national mourning day yesterday, 15 August, Obaidul Quader said Khaleda Zia celebrates her fake birthday on 15 August, although she has birthdays on 9 August (according to her matriculation certificate), 5 September (marriage certificate) and 19 August (passport).
“She jokes with the nation every year,” Obaidul said while addressing a discussion at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in Dhaka that day.
To mark Khaleda Zia’s 76th birth anniversary, BNP organised the doa mahfil at the party headquarters in Naya Paltan area of Dhaka.
Labeling Khaleda Zia as the integral personality with the country’s democratic movement, Fakhrul said the Awami League-led ‘controversial’ government ‘illegally’ imprisoned Khaleda Zia under the ‘false’ cases lodged during the regime of the ‘1/11 illegitimate government’.
“BNP chairperson has been kept out of public contact for three years. Amid suffering from various health complications, she was infected with Covid virus, but the government did not allow her take better treatment abroad,” Fakhrul said, citing the government’s move as ‘conspiracy’ to keep Khaleda Zia away from politics.
He expressed his hope, saying Khaleda would lead the public upsurge aiming to defeat the ‘fascist’ incumbent government someday.
BNP’s central leaders including Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Aman Ullah Aman, Abdus Salam, Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anne, among others, also spoke before the doa mahfil attended by hundreds of BNP supporters.