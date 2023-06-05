Next election a challenge: Prime minister

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said the upcoming general election is a challenge as various conspiracies are being orchestrated before the polls.

“The next election is a challenge. Different types of conspiracies and plots are being hatched,” she said while exchanging views with the leaders and activists of ruling Awami League and its associate bodies at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Bangladesh is likely to hold a general election in December this year or in January next year. BNP, the country's main opposition party, has vowed to boycott the polls unless the government steps down in favour of a non-partisan caretaker administration to make it free and fair.

The government has rejected the demand as unconstitutional. Hasina, also the AL president, said whenever the life of the country’s people improves to some extent, some black sheep are here in the country, who speak against Bangladesh and spread lies everywhere.

Some people raise false narratives about Bangladesh before foreigners to get international donations, she said.