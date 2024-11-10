Politics

Individuals beaten up in front of Awami League office

Some individuals have been beaten up mercilessly before the Awami League office in the capital’s Bangabandhu Avenue area. 

The incident took place shortly before 11:00 am. A group of people give the individuals a thrashing, while chanting various slogans against Awami League. The police were seen taking some of the victims away. 

Today is Noor Hossain Day. The Awami League announced a protest rally at Noor Hossain Chattar at 3:00 pm, marking the occasion, while the government declared to prevent the programme. 

Different organisations paid tribute at Noor Hossain Chattar in the capital’s Zero Point area on Sunday morning, marking Shaheed Noor Hossain Day. Besides, there have been demonstrations in the area, protesting the Awami League’s programme on the occasion.

Some other groups, identifying themselves as activists from the Jubo Dal, held protests in front of Awami League's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue.

Since the morning, law enforcement agencies have been deployed outside the Awami League office, while members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been patrolling the area. 

