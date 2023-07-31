BNP’s rally at Suhrawardy Udyan begins

The rally of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has begun at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital. BNP got permission from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to conduct the rally on 26 conditions on Monday. Three of them are new.
The three new conditions are -- the party cannot broadcast speeches of convicted people during the rally, the mikes cannot face the court and there cannot be any chaos that hampers the court’s activities.
Dhaka city north and south units of the opposition called the rally to protest “the attack of police and leaders and activists of governing Awami League and its front organisations, torture and mass arrest” on their peaceful sit-in programmes at the important entrances of Dhaka from other districts on Saturday.
Though the rally began from 3:00 pm Monday, party leaders and activists were seen gathering at the rally ground with processions from at around 1:30 pm.
They have been chanting different slogans including demanding resignation of incumbent prime minister, Sheikh Hasina.
BNP has been a waging movement for the last one year to press home its demand of formation of non-party caretaker government that would oversee the forthcoming 12th parliamentary election.