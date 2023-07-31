BNP’s rally at Suhrawardy Udyan begins

The rally of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has begun at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital. BNP got permission from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to conduct the rally on 26 conditions on Monday. Three of them are new.

The three new conditions are -- the party cannot broadcast speeches of convicted people during the rally, the mikes cannot face the court and there cannot be any chaos that hampers the court’s activities.