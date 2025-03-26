Independence of 1971 and 2024 not contradictory: Nahid Islam
National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam said on Wednesday said the Independence of 1971 and 2024 was not contradictory; rather this was a continuation.
“Following the mass uprising, there has been an opportunity and possibility of an independent, sovereign and humanitarian state, which we wanted to achieve through the mass uprising of 24 and our struggle of 71, our fight in 47. The Independence of 1971 and 2024 is not contradictory; rather we are in a continuation,” the NCP leader said.
Nahid Islam was talking to newspersons after paying respect to the martyrs at the National Memorial in Savar marking the Independence Day and National Day around 8:45 am on Wednesday.
“Let’s not destroy all those opportunities and possibilities just for the sake of assuming power. We are seeing, on one hand, a certain election is being imposed for assuming power bypassing justice and reforms; on the other hand, attempts are being made to rehabilitate fascist forces. We think the National Citizen Party will thwart all those,” he stated.
According to Nahid Islam, the mass uprising of 2024 was a continuation of the independence struggle from the anticolonial movement.
