Independence of 1971 and 2024 not contradictory: Nahid Islam

National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam said on Wednesday said the Independence of 1971 and 2024 was not contradictory; rather this was a continuation.

“Following the mass uprising, there has been an opportunity and possibility of an independent, sovereign and humanitarian state, which we wanted to achieve through the mass uprising of 24 and our struggle of 71, our fight in 47. The Independence of 1971 and 2024 is not contradictory; rather we are in a continuation,” the NCP leader said.

Nahid Islam was talking to newspersons after paying respect to the martyrs at the National Memorial in Savar marking the Independence Day and National Day around 8:45 am on Wednesday.