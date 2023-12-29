AL activists join with small processions

After five long years, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is visiting Barishal. She is travelling to Barishal in support of the party nominated candidates in the 12th national parliamentary election.
On this occasion, Awami League president Sheikh Hasina would speak as the chief guest at a rally to be held in city’s Bangabandhu Udyan today, Friday afternoon.
Centering the prime minister’s visit, there’s a festive vibe going on in Barishal city. Party leaders and activists from different district and upazila of the division started gathering at the venue of the rally with small processions since morning.
Carrying different banners, festoons and placards the leaders and activists are thronging the venue with processions, chanting different slogans from there.
The work of building a stage for prime minister’s rally at the Bangabandhu Udyan in the city has been going on for a week. And, various preparations including decoration throughout the city have already been completed.
Awami League leaders are claiming that it would be the largest rally in the history of Barishal division. Plus, various preparations have been taken for a gathering of one million (10 lakh) people at the rally.
Party-nominated candidates for all the parliamentary constituencies in the six districts of Barishal division are supposed to join this electoral rally, they added.
More to follow...