AL activists join with small processions

After five long years, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is visiting Barishal. She is travelling to Barishal in support of the party nominated candidates in the 12th national parliamentary election.

On this occasion, Awami League president Sheikh Hasina would speak as the chief guest at a rally to be held in city’s Bangabandhu Udyan today, Friday afternoon.

Centering the prime minister’s visit, there’s a festive vibe going on in Barishal city. Party leaders and activists from different district and upazila of the division started gathering at the venue of the rally with small processions since morning.