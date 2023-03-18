BNP's threat to oust govt becomes joke: Hasan

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said the threat of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other BNP leaders to topple the government has become a joke to the people.

"BNP started hatching conspiracy to oust our government just one month after its formation in 2009. They made repeated attempts to topple the government but they couldn't do it, rather they have become isolated and have been defeated," he said.

Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, said these while replying to a query of journalists after inaugurating a road construction project in the city's Mousumi residential area on Saturday afternoon.

Hasan said as part of the party's conspiracy, the BNP played a role in the BDR mutiny from behind the scene.