Forming king's party would cost interim govt its credibility: Rizvi

On behalf of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, Rizvi, along with the organisers of Amra BNP Poribar, met the families of martyrs in Mohammadpur’s Katasur area to console them.

Rizvi said they were observing various efforts to form a political party called the Jatiya Nagorik Committee.

“It is good if a new party is formed by others, especially by those involved in the anti-discrimination movement, when we’re heading to the path of democracy. But it should not be the King’s Party,” he said.

He also called upon the interim government to take every step carefully, warning: “History will not forgive any mistake.”

The BNP leader said the interim government has announced an election roadmap which seems to be an attempt to prolong power on purpose.