Forming king's party would cost interim govt its credibility: Rizvi
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Friday warned that formation of any political party with state patronage would cost the the interim government its credibility.
“Everyone has the right to form a political party. But if the party is sponsored by the state, the credibility of the government will be destroyed,” he said, after visiting the families of those martyred during the July-August movement.
On behalf of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, Rizvi, along with the organisers of Amra BNP Poribar, met the families of martyrs in Mohammadpur’s Katasur area to console them.
Rizvi said they were observing various efforts to form a political party called the Jatiya Nagorik Committee.
“It is good if a new party is formed by others, especially by those involved in the anti-discrimination movement, when we’re heading to the path of democracy. But it should not be the King’s Party,” he said.
He also called upon the interim government to take every step carefully, warning: “History will not forgive any mistake.”
The BNP leader said the interim government has announced an election roadmap which seems to be an attempt to prolong power on purpose.
“It (roadmap) has left a question mark to the general public. There is no point in playing tricks with BNP. BNP has been providing all-out cooperation and support to the interim government,” he said.
Rizvi said they have heard that councillors from the dissolved city corporations and municipalities would be inducted into the Jatiya Nagorik Committee to help organise the party.
He claimed that most of those councillors, who were elected during the Awami League's rule, were criminals.
“These councillors attacked students with revolvers, knives, and sharp weapons, injuring and killing many during the July-August movement. If these councillors become instrumental in the formation of a political party, it will send a very negative message to the public,” the BNP leader observed.
He said Sheikh Hasina had selected some goons to stay in power without elections and made them councillors through the Election Commission.
“So, if they now organise a political party, it will be an organisation of criminals. They killed innocent children during the movement four or five months ago at the behest of Sheikh Hasina,” the BNP said.
He also said the stakeholders of the democratic movement should respect democratic norms and values.
Rizvi said it would be a wrong move to form a political party by inducting thugs, offenders and killers. “People must keep their eyes open to see who is doing what. Those who are in favour of the democratic movement, if they make any mistake, will have to pay a heavy price.”