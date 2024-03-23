BNP considers upazila election a trap

Although BNP is yet to take any decision to participate in the upcoming upazila parishad election, many of its grassroots leaders are reportedly interested to contest in the polls. The interested BNP leaders are now waiting for the party’s decision but BNP top brass is yet to take any.

BNP leaders see this election as a ‘trap’ for them as they think participating in this election would somehow weaken the controversy and question over the last general election. And they think the government would also start a campaign that BNP has made a mistake by not participating in the last parliamentary elections.

BNP leaders said the party in principle took a decision about not joining the upazila polls. But it is not clear as to how tough action the party would take if any leaders of the party join the polls. Meanwhile, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on 4 March told a programme in Bogura that the party would boycott the upazila polls. He maintained that organisational actions would be taken if anyone joins the election violating the party’s decision.

Although the party is yet to make any formal announcement about the election, many of the party have taken Rizvi’s comments seriously. They think Rizvi would not have made such a remark without the cognizance of the party's top leadership.