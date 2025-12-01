Tarique Rahman not a voter yet, but there is scope: EC secretary

Senior secretary of the election commission (EC) secretariat, Akhtar Ahmed has said that only those who registered as voters by 31 October will be able to cast a vote in the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad(national parliament) election.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman, Tarique Rahman has not yet been registered as a voter. However, if the EC decides, he may still have the scope to become a voter and a candidate in the upcoming election.

The EC has such legal authority, he added.