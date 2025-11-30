If Tarique Rahman wants to return, travel pass can be issued in a day

Foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain has said that if acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Tarique Rahman, wishes to return to Bangladesh, a “travel pass” could be issued to him within a single day.

He made the remark in response to questions from journalists during a “DCAB Talk” organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at the National Press Club in the city today, Sunday.

The adviser was speaking to DCAB members on the topic, “Bangladesh’s Foreign Policy: Defining a Relevant Role in a Changing World.”