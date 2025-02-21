We want to see no tales in the name of history anymore: Jamaat’s ameer

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman said, “We want to see no tales in name of history anymore, and let history come to light.”

“Whoever has a place in the history and wherever in history, must be given due credit. Whether you like it or not, this is history. If you bring the people of your likings to the fore and throw away the people of your disliking, then it is not a history, it will be a story,” he said.

Shafiqur Rahman made the remarks while addressing a discussion on the National Martyr Day and the International Language Day organised by Jamaat-e-Islami’s Dhaka city unit at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Friday.