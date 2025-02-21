We want to see no tales in the name of history anymore: Jamaat’s ameer
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman said, “We want to see no tales in name of history anymore, and let history come to light.”
“Whoever has a place in the history and wherever in history, must be given due credit. Whether you like it or not, this is history. If you bring the people of your likings to the fore and throw away the people of your disliking, then it is not a history, it will be a story,” he said.
Shafiqur Rahman made the remarks while addressing a discussion on the National Martyr Day and the International Language Day organised by Jamaat-e-Islami’s Dhaka city unit at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Friday.
Remembering the martyrs of the 1952 Language Movement, Shafiqur Rahman said, “Those who gave their lives made the history. None their parents are alive today and their families are living in hardship. Is the state so lacking that cannot provide care to them?”
“We are ashamed. We do politics but do not fulfil our responsibility. This is the state’s responsibility since people do not run the state, the government runs it. Those who had been in the government for decades must bear the responsibility of negligent, avoidance and ill-politics,” he added.
Saying that incumbent government is the government of peoples’ desire, Shafiqur Rahman urged the interim govern to go to the families of the Language Movement martyrs and give them the respect they deserve.
The previous government oppressed almost all citizens of the country expert their people, he said adding, “Jamaat-e-Islami was also the victim of that oppression. Then oppression falls on everyone and none was left. If anyone faces such oppression now in Bangladesh after the ending of this chapter, will the nation accept it?”
Shafiqur Rahman said judicial murders were carried out against Jamaat leaders by kangaroo court, He said, “Everyone has left one by one, but one (Jamaat assistant secretary general ATM Azharul Islam) is still alive. More than six months have passed. So, why will he still be behind bars?”
He further said, “Several people told me to be patient for a little longer. We do not want to create chaos in the state. If anyone wants to play game with us, we will not be anyone’s pawn.” If Azharul Islam is not freed from jail, Shafiqur Rahman threatened to go to jail voluntarily.
Jamaat ameer urged all to raise social resistance against extortion as prices of all products increase by multiple times due to extortion everywhere.