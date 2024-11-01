Jatiya Party postpones Saturday’s rally

In the statement, the Jatiya Party said that it will announce further programmes later.

“Jatiya Party made this decision respecting the law as Dhaka Metropolitan Police imposed a ban on all meetings, rallies, processions, marches, and demonstrations in Kakrail and surrounding areas on Saturday,” it said in the statement.

Earlier on the day the DMP banned all types of public gathering in the capital's Kakrail and surrounding areas hours after Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader said the previously scheduled rally would go ahead as planned tomorrow, despite yesterday’s attack.