Jatiya Party postpones Saturday’s rally
Jatiya Party has postponed its rally, scheduled to be held on Saturday, in front of its central office in the city’s Kakrail area due to a ban on gatherings imposed by the DMP in the area
The party announced the decision in a statement issued on Friday night, signed by Khandaker Delwar Jalali, JaPa chief’s press secretary.
In the statement, the Jatiya Party said that it will announce further programmes later.
“Jatiya Party made this decision respecting the law as Dhaka Metropolitan Police imposed a ban on all meetings, rallies, processions, marches, and demonstrations in Kakrail and surrounding areas on Saturday,” it said in the statement.
Earlier on the day the DMP banned all types of public gathering in the capital's Kakrail and surrounding areas hours after Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader said the previously scheduled rally would go ahead as planned tomorrow, despite yesterday’s attack.
On Thursday evening, unidentified miscreants set fire to the Jatiya Party (JP) central office in Dhaka's Kakrail area.
According to eyewitnesses, a group of individuals—many wearing helmets and armed with sticks—entered the JP office through the main entrance. Chanting slogans, they tore down banners and festoons, vandalised furniture, and then set fire to the building's front and several rooms inside.