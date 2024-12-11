BNP's 3 associate bodies march towards Agartala land port

Leaders and activists of three associate bodies of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal and Swecchasebak Dal, have started a long march towards Agartala in India.

The long march has been organised in protest against attacks on the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Agartala of Indian state of Tripura, desecration of Bangladesh’s national flag there and conspiracies to lead Bangladeshis towards communal clash, the three organisations said.

The long march was supposed to start from BNP central party office in the Naya Paltan area of the capital at 8:00 am. However, the march started at 9:30 am from Naya Paltan, Dhaka.