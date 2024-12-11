BNP's 3 associate bodies march towards Agartala land port
Leaders and activists of three associate bodies of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal and Swecchasebak Dal, have started a long march towards Agartala in India.
The long march has been organised in protest against attacks on the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Agartala of Indian state of Tripura, desecration of Bangladesh’s national flag there and conspiracies to lead Bangladeshis towards communal clash, the three organisations said.
The long march was supposed to start from BNP central party office in the Naya Paltan area of the capital at 8:00 am. However, the march started at 9:30 am from Naya Paltan, Dhaka.
The leaders and activists of three associate bodies gathered in front of the party head office with small processions just after 7:00 am. They were seen marching in small processions, carrying both the national and party flags, as well as festoons.
Speaking to Prothom Alo from the long march, Rajib Patwary, Joint Convener of the Dhaka North City Unit of Chhatra Dal, stated that a large number of their leaders and activists had joined the march, which began just before 10:00 am. He estimated that around 2,000 vehicles were participating in the march.
Earlier on Tuesday night, the participating organisations told the media that the long march will take the flyover passing through Paltan-Fakirapool and Ittefaq intersection. Then it will reach Bhairab through Signboard-Chattogram Road-Kanchpur Road-Tarabo-Barfa-Bhulta-Gauchia-Chanpara, Madhabdi-Panchdona-Sahebpratab, Bhelanagar-Itkhola-Marjal and Baruicha.
They will hold a brief street rally at Bhairab. From there they are scheduled to march towards Akhaura land port.
Meanwhile, the leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal and Swecchasebak Dal held a brief rally in front of the party office.
Addressing the rally, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi criticised India for supporting a "bloodthirsty, greedy tyrant" to thrive. He pointed out that while India is a democratic country, its rulers are widely criticised by democratic nations around the world.
Rizvi further emphasised, "We won our independence through bloodshed—are we now supposed to sell that hard-earned freedom? We fought and reclaimed our independence from Pindi, not to surrender to Delhi."
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said that India does not want the people of Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Maldives, and Sri Lanka to manage their own affairs. He questioned, “Why should we have to abide by the words of Delhi?” Rizvi further added, “The rulers of Delhi have failed to recognise the heroism, courage and resilience of the people of Bangladesh.”
Jubo Dal president Abdul Monayem , general secretary Mohammad Islam, Swecchasebak Dal president SM Jilani, general secretary Rajib Ahsan and Chhatra Dal president Rakibul Islam and general secretary Nasir Uddin have been leading the long march.