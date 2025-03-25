Awami League has to be declared a terrorist political party: Nahid Islam

Nahid Islam, the convenor of National Citizen Party (NCP) has stated, “The Awami League can no longer retain its legitimacy as a political party after 16 years of oppression, persecution and the July massacre. It must be declared a terrorist group.”

He came up with the statement while virtually joining an iftar gathering organised by Narayanganj district unit NCP at the Bangla Bhaban community centre on Monday evening.

The NCP leader further said, “We aspire to engage in a new form of politics that aligns with the expectations and aspirations of the people, aimed at rebuilding Bangladesh.”