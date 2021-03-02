CEC vents anger over Mahbub Talukdar's remarks

There is no level playing for all of candidates in the elections. Candidates are even winning elections uncontested. Sometimes the voting takes place on the night before the scheduled day of voting. These were the words of Mahbub Talukder, one of the members of five-strong election commission (EC), at a discussion on Tuesday.

Rejecting the statements of election commissioner Mahbub Talukder, chief election commissioner KM Nurul Huda slammed his colleague. The CEC said Mahbub Talukder has been doing everything he can to humiliate and denigrate the election commission. He (Mahbub Talukder) has been bringing disgrace upon the EC out of ill motives and to serve his personal interests.

The discussion was organised at the Nirbachan Bhaban (election building) marking the ‘National Voter Day’.

* More to follow ...